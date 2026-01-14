Makers Of 'Stranger Things' Face Backlash Over Alleged Use Of ChatGPT To Write Final Episodes

The creators of 'Stranger Things', Matt and Ross Duffer, are facing fresh criticism days after the release of the final season of the decade-old series. Following the release of a documentary linked to the making of the show, fans have accused the Duffer Brothers of using artificial intelligence tools to help write the final episodes.

This followed the release of a new documentary titled ‘The Making of Stranger Things 5’ on Netflix on Jan. 12. As clips of the show surfaced on social media, fans were quick to notice that some scenes featured the brothers working on scripts, where AI tools like ChatGPT were also visible.

In one such screenshot that has gone viral, viewers noticed browser tabs open on laptops during a behind-the-scenes sequence. One tab appeared to be ChatGPT, while others showed Reddit and Google Docs. Since then, fans have been suggesting that the team may have used AI and online research while writing the final season.

“The Great Duffer brothers used ChatGPT to write 'Stranger Things' Season 5. Now we know why Season 5 sucked,” a user alleged on X.