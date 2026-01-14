Makers Of 'Stranger Things' Face Backlash Over Alleged Use Of ChatGPT To Write Final Episodes

Business NewsTrendingMakers Of 'Stranger Things' Face Backlash Over Alleged Use Of ChatGPT To Write Final Episodes
The documentary was released weeks after the New Year’s eve finale and offers a look at the effort and craft behind the show.

14 Jan 2026, 03:09 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>'Stranger Things' season 5 released on New Year's eve. (Photo: StrangerThings/ Instagram)</p></div>
The creators of 'Stranger Things', Matt and Ross Duffer, are facing fresh criticism days after the release of the final season of the decade-old series. Following the release of a documentary linked to the making of the show, fans have accused the Duffer Brothers of using artificial intelligence tools to help write the final episodes. 

This followed the release of a new documentary titled ‘The Making of Stranger Things 5’ on Netflix on Jan. 12. As clips of the show surfaced on social media, fans were quick to notice that some scenes featured the brothers working on scripts, where AI tools like ChatGPT were also visible. 

In one such screenshot that has gone viral, viewers noticed browser tabs open on laptops during a behind-the-scenes sequence. One tab appeared to be ChatGPT, while others showed Reddit and Google Docs. Since then, fans have been suggesting that the team may have used AI and online research while writing the final season.

“The Great Duffer brothers used ChatGPT to write 'Stranger Things' Season 5. Now we know why Season 5 sucked,” a user alleged on X. 

“The Duffer Brothers were literally using ChatGPT and Reddit while writing this season and particularly the finale of Stranger Things. No wonder…” read a comment.

The documentary released weeks after the New Year’s eve finale. It offers a look at the effort and craft behind the show. 

Echoing the wider criticism, another user posted on X: “So, the Duffer Brothers were caught using ChatGPT to write the script for 'Stranger Things' S5... You cannot make this up.”

The latest controversy arose after the final episode left many fans disappointed, triggering backlash and a meme storm against the creators on social media. After over 10 years and five seasons, many fans were disappointed that the final battle between Vecna and the protagonists ended quickly, with little cinematic impact.

Now, with the screenshots of the documentary going viral, many are wondering whether AI played a role in writing of the script. The Duffer Brothers have not responded publicly to the claims.

Set in Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s, the popular Netflix show explores the disappearance of a young boy, Will Byers. The incident leads to the emergence of the show's protagonist, El, a mysterious girl with supernatural powers, and a secret government experiment that opens a gateway to a terrifying parallel world known as the Upside Down. The show first aired in July 2016.

