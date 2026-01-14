John Mayer's India Debut Postponed —Check New Dates Here

American singer-songwriter and guitarist John Mayer's Saadiyat Nights concert in Mumbai has been postponed by 15 days. The show, which was originally scheduled for Jan 22, 2026, will now be performed on Feb 11, 2026, at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbi.

In a statement on Instagram, BookMyShow said, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the John Mayer concert scheduled for January 22, 2026, has been postponed to February 11th, 2026, at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. All existing tickets purchased on BookMyShow will remain valid for the rescheduled date." [sic]

The ticketing platform advised customers to reach out to its support team for ticket-related queries.