John Mayer's India Debut Postponed —Check New Dates Here
American singer-songwriter and guitarist John Mayer's Saadiyat Nights concert in Mumbai has been postponed by 15 days. The show, which was originally scheduled for Jan 22, 2026, will now be performed on Feb 11, 2026, at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbi.
In a statement on Instagram, BookMyShow said, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the John Mayer concert scheduled for January 22, 2026, has been postponed to February 11th, 2026, at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. All existing tickets purchased on BookMyShow will remain valid for the rescheduled date." [sic]
The ticketing platform advised customers to reach out to its support team for ticket-related queries.
However, not just Mumbai concert, but the 'Your Body is a Wonderland' Grammy-winner has also postponed his Abu Dhabi and Bahrain concerts.
The Abu Dhabi concert has been rescheduled to Feb 15, 2026 while the Bahrain concert will be on Feb 13.
Fans React
The postponement of the concert, announced just a week before the event, has sparked a wave of frustration and financial concern among fans. Lalit Gattani wrote,"What about the non refundable accommodation and flight tickets? The show was literally a week away" while Lakshay Puri sort to dry humour saying,"I will be slow dancing with a broke wallet now"
The sentiment among the audience is that the organisers are offloading their risks onto the fans. Natasha Puri argued,"Y'all should be refunding everyone's hotel and flight tickets - the cost of "unforeseen circumstances" can't be borne by fans while another user wrote, "We spent time and money on flights, hotels, and visas, and you postpone the concert without saying a single word of explanation. This is absolutely irresponsible and shows zero respect for the audience."
Mayer, known for hit tracks such as 'Gravity', 'Vultures', No Such Thing' and 'Why Georgia' had earlier said India has been on his list for a long time.
"India has long been on my list of places to play, not just for the vibrancy of its culture but for the way music lives in the everyday lives of people here. To finally perform in Mumbai feels both humbling and exhilarating," he said in the statement.
With over 20 million albums sold worldwide, Mayer’s live collaborations span genres, featuring blues legends like B.B. King and Eric Clapton, as well as contemporary stars such as Alicia Keys and Ed Sheeran.