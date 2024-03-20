International Day of Forests 2024: Date, History, Theme And Significance

This year’s theme for International Day of Forests is 'Forests and Innovation: New Solutions for a Better World'.

Collaborative Partnership on Forest (CFP), a voluntary arrangement among 16 international organisations and secretariats, has shared a video elaborating on this theme.

The video explains how technology can help industries switch to renewable resources. "Innovation is unlocking the forest's long-kept secrets, buried deep under the bark of trees are powerful solutions," the video stated.

The video further mentioned that the chemistry of trees allows people to use trees in different ways than one had never imagined. They added that harmful plastics can now be replaced with biodegradable alternatives derived from wood.

For instance, industries can now substitute graphite and rare earth metals in batteries. In case of the textile or fashion industry, new and sustainable fabrics can be used with the help of technology.

The video stated that technology helps to constantly develop new and sustainable materials from trees. These materials can help people heal, provide a shelter to live and as a workplace and simultaneously restrict carbon footprints.