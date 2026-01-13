'Have Seen Everything Now’: Netizens React To Viral Photo Of Jain Schezwan Chutney With No Garlic, Onion Label

A post shared on X has sparked a round of online banter after a user shared an image of jars of Ching’s Schezwan Chutney carrying a prominent “Jain” label. The photo showed four jars of the same product neatly lined up at a D-Mart store, all marked as Jain Schezwan Chutney.

Placed above the jars is a price tag highlighting a discount. It says Rs 23 off on the 250-gram pack. While the product’s maximum retail price is listed at Rs 94, the D-Mart price is Rs 71.

The product was also labelled as “No Onion, No Garlic,” aligning with Jain food norms

The post was accompanied by a brief but sarcastic caption, which said, “I have seen everything now.”