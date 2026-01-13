'Have Seen Everything Now’: Netizens React To Viral Photo Of Jain Schezwan Chutney With No Garlic, Onion Label
Jars of Jain-labelled Schezwan chutney at a supermarket have triggered an online debate.
A post shared on X has sparked a round of online banter after a user shared an image of jars of Ching’s Schezwan Chutney carrying a prominent “Jain” label. The photo showed four jars of the same product neatly lined up at a D-Mart store, all marked as Jain Schezwan Chutney.
Placed above the jars is a price tag highlighting a discount. It says Rs 23 off on the 250-gram pack. While the product’s maximum retail price is listed at Rs 94, the D-Mart price is Rs 71.
The product was also labelled as “No Onion, No Garlic,” aligning with Jain food norms
The post was accompanied by a brief but sarcastic caption, which said, “I have seen everything now.”
I have seen everything now. ðµâð«ðµâð«ðµâð«ðµâð« pic.twitter.com/UbZuXS3XTO— Arindam Mahapatra (@Maha7Arindam) January 12, 2026
Schezwan chutney is commonly associated with bold flavours and liberal use of garlic. Garlic is traditionally considered central to the sauce’s pungent profile. Jain dietary practices, however, strictly avoid garlic as well as onion.
What caught social media users’ attention was not the discount offered on the product, but the idea of a Jain-certified version of Schezwan chutney. Many users questioned what could possibly remain in a sauce known for its bold garlic flavour.
A comment summed up the confusion bluntly, asking, “Isme bacha hi kya hai? Tamatar??? (What’s even left in it? Tomatoes?)”
A user also placed the product in the context of a broader trend of Jain customisation in everyday food. The user said that they were recently asked if they wanted their aloo paratha made Jain-style, adding that restaurants now routinely offer “stuffed potatoes and stuffed mushrooms in Jain options” as well.
Well I was asked this Sunday if I wanted my Aloo Paratha Jain. Of course the previous night they were also waiting offering stuffed potatoes and stuffed mushrooms in Jain options.— El hombre desconocido (usted/su) (@freedune57792) January 13, 2026
The humour sharpened further in the other reactions. “Chinese without onion and garlic! LOL,” read one comment.
Another asked, “Jain Schezwan, what are the ingredients mentioned?”, and followed up the comment with multiple smiling emojis.
Perhaps the most succinct reaction came from a user who wrote, “Schezwan chutney without garlic and onions,” followed by an exploding-head emoji, capturing the disbelief that fuelled much of the online banter.
Schezwan chutney without garlic and onions ð¤¯— à¤¸à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤¬à¥à¤à¤¬à¤¿à¤² (@suktabombil) January 12, 2026
What began as a routine image from a supermarket aisle soon turned into a viral talking point, highlighting how even everyday grocery items can spark online chatter.