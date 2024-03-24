Happy Holi 2024: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Images, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 25. The two-day festival will begin with 'Holika dahan' on March 24. The celebrations with colours and water is on the following day.

The festival is celebrated with unique rituals and practices in different parts of India, and it is known by different names as well. There are several stories about the origins of this festival. One popular story, revolving around Hiranyakashyap’s sister Holika and his son Prahlad, is about the triumph of good over evil. This festival also marks the beginning of Spring season.

