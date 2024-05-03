From 'Heeramandi' To 'Manjummel Boys', OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend
OTT releases to watch this weekend include period drama 'Heeramandi', high voltage media-saga 'Broken News season 2', and supernatural thriller 'Shaitaan'.
The first week of May has OTT releases across genres including suspense thriller, period drama, romantic comedy and more. Viewers can pick the genre of their choice and add it to their watchlist.
This week, unwind and binge on:
1. 'Manjummel Boys'
The Malayalam survival thriller was released in theatres on February 22. The story revolves around a group of friends who set off on a visit to a place near Kodaikanal.
They team up with another group to explore the restricted area of the Guna Caves. The adventure takes a perilous turn when one of their friends slips into a pit. The group embarks on a daring rescue mission. Do they succeed? Watch this gripping thriller to find out.
The director and writer of the movie is Chidambaram. The movie features Soubin Shahir, Dilan Derin, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi, Deepak Parambol, and Arun Kurian among others.
Release Date: May 5
Where To Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar
2. 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'
Sanjay Leela Bhansali has directed his first OTT series with ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’. Viewers can expect grand sets, Urdu poetry, dazzling costumes, and a powerful star cast.
The first ever series from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, set in a dazzling world- Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, coming soon only on Netflix! We canât wait to share his glorious vision with everyone!! â°#Heeramandi #HeeramandiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/H6ZZ29BDvq— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) February 1, 2024
The series depicts the lives of people in and around ‘Heeramandi’, an elite brothel in Lahore. The brothel has several secrets to reveal, people to expose, and plots to uncover in eight episodes. This period drama features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in pivotal roles.
Release Date: May 1
Where To Watch: Netflix
3. 'Broken News (Season 2)'
This newsroom drama depicts the emotions, mindset, and struggle of reporters and news channels. The first season grabbed the attention of viewers. The second season is a continuation of the first season where 'Radha Bhargava', who was arrested on charges of being a terrorist, is brought to court for trial. Will she get bail and what happens when she gets her freedom? Will she be successful in proving herself innocent and exposing the culprit?
Will Sansani dominate, or will Sach prevail? Watch now! #TheBrokenNewsS2 streaming now, only on #ZEE5#TheBrokenNewsS2OnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/1zTN3WsjRq— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) May 2, 2024
The cast of this series includes Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles.
Release Date: May 3
Where To Watch: Zee5
4. ‘Shaitaan’
The film is a remake of Gujarati movie ‘Vash’. The Hindi adaptation was released on March 8. A couple, along with their two kids, live in Dehradun. En route a family vacation to a remote hill station, they meet a middle-aged man who offers ‘laddu’ to one of their kids, Janhvi.
Soon after consuming the laddu, Janhvi wants to follow the instructions of the middle-aged man. Will the man ruin Janhvi’s life? Will the couple succeed in saving their daughter from the middle-aged man?
The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, R. Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj in key roles.
Release Date: May 4
Where To Watch: Netflix
5. 'The Idea of You'
This romantic drama depicts the life of a divorced gallery owner named Solène Marchand. She is all set for her solo camping trip, but has to join her daughter and her friends when her ex-husband gets called for work. Her daughter and her friends are scheduled to meet a popular boy band. Solène unknowingly walks into a band member’s trailer thinking it to be a restroom and has her first encounter with Hayes.
Things get steamy when they unexpectedly meet in multiple locations, and fall for each other. The age gap and her daughter are a concern for Solène, but she cannot deny her feelings for Hayes. Will they sacrifice their love or live happily ever after?
Sol and Hayes are ready to take you on a romantic rendezvous#IdeaOfYouOnPrime, watch nowhttps://t.co/ZoP4Fcsd13 pic.twitter.com/2zcpG9SLO0— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 2, 2024
The movie features Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine, Ella Rubin, Reid Scott, Jaiden Anthony, and Jordan Aaron Hall.
Release Date: Watch Now
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Apart from these, the following shows and movies will also be available on OTT platforms:
'The Atypical Family' (Netflix; May 4)
'Acapulco Season 3' (Apple Original; From May 1)
'Wonka' (JioCinema; May 3)