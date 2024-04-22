Earth Day 2024: Date, History And Significance
International Mother Earth Day is celebrated to encourage a holistic approach where human habits help protect nature and protect the planet from damage.
International Mother Earth Day is observed on April 22. The goal is to protect every human’s home (planet Earth) and preserve it. This need has never been more pressing than today when we face global warming of alarming proportions. It's not a concern for a particular city or country, instead, it is a global concern, and everyone needs to take the initiative to protect the planet.
Rampant destruction of nature and crimes that disrupt biodiversity are primary concerns as they lead to land-use change, deforestation, intensified agriculture and livestock production and a surge in illegal wildlife trade. All these activities hamper the planet negatively and there is an urgent need to take responsible action against these practices.
Here is all you need to know about International Mother Earth Day.
International Mother Earth Day 2024: Date
The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution that declared April 22 as International Mother Earth Day in 2009.
International Mother Earth Day 2024: History
Environmental protection became a concern in the 1970s. The UN Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm in 1972 highlighted global awareness of the interdependence among people, other living species, and planet Earth.
In 1992, more than 178 governments adopted the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development, the Statement of Principles for the Sustainable Management of Forests at the Rio de Janeiro Summit. This was the first major conference where the member states discussed Sustainable Development as the primary concern.
This conference set a new benchmark as nations came together to conserve the environment and tapped into major concerns such as climate change, man-made changes to nature, and other harmful changes to the environment.
International Mother Earth Day 2024: Significance
The United Nations observes this day in association with Harmony with Nature, which is a dedicated platform for global sustainable development. This UN-initiated platform allows nations to evaluate and exchange sustainable development practices and strategies across nations.
International Mother Earth Day is celebrated to encourage a holistic approach where human habits help protect nature and protect the planet from damage. There is a need to develop a sustainable economy for people and the planet. This is possible when people understand that protecting the planet is everyone’s responsibility.