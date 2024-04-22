Earth Day 2024: Date, History And Significance

International Mother Earth Day is observed on April 22. The goal is to protect every human’s home (planet Earth) and preserve it. This need has never been more pressing than today when we face global warming of alarming proportions. It's not a concern for a particular city or country, instead, it is a global concern, and everyone needs to take the initiative to protect the planet.

Rampant destruction of nature and crimes that disrupt biodiversity are primary concerns as they lead to land-use change, deforestation, intensified agriculture and livestock production and a surge in illegal wildlife trade. All these activities hamper the planet negatively and there is an urgent need to take responsible action against these practices.

Here is all you need to know about International Mother Earth Day.