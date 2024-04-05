Celestial Events In April 2024: Total Solar Eclipse, 'Pink Moon' And More

On April 8, the United States will witness a total solar eclipse. It will be a fascinating sight as the Moon moves in front of the Sun, covering it completely. This will happen as the Moon's shadow travels from Texas to Maine.

People in the areas where the eclipse is total will see the Sun completely blocked by the Moon. Even those outside this path will still see part of the Sun covered, making it a special event for everyone. NASA will host a live webcast of the eclipse, allowing viewers from around the globe to witness this extraordinary event.