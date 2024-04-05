Celestial Events In April 2024: Total Solar Eclipse, 'Pink Moon' And More
"There's a total solar eclipse on the way, and it's kind of a big deal," NASA said.
As April unfolds, the night sky is set to dazzle sky watchers and astronomy enthusiasts with an array of celestial events. From the emergence of the 'Mother of Dragons' comet to the majestic presence of Jupiter, this month promises a spectacle of cosmic wonders.
April 8: Total Solar Eclipse
On April 8, the United States will witness a total solar eclipse. It will be a fascinating sight as the Moon moves in front of the Sun, covering it completely. This will happen as the Moon's shadow travels from Texas to Maine.
People in the areas where the eclipse is total will see the Sun completely blocked by the Moon. Even those outside this path will still see part of the Sun covered, making it a special event for everyone. NASA will host a live webcast of the eclipse, allowing viewers from around the globe to witness this extraordinary event.
April 8-12: Mars And Saturn Conjunction
Early risers will have the opportunity to observe a celestial meeting between Mars and Saturn throughout the first half of April. Appearing low in the eastern sky before sunrise, these two planets will be closely positioned, reaching their nearest point on April 10 and 11.
April 10: Moon And Jupiter Alignment
On the evening of April 10, observers can witness the captivating alignment of the Moon and Jupiter in the western sky. Jupiter, shining brightly as a steadfast beacon, will be accompanied by the slender crescent of the Moon, revealing only a fraction of its illuminated surface. This celestial pairing guarantees to provide a captivating sight for starwatchers of all ages.
April 10: Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks Sighting
April provides a great chance to see Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, known as the 'Mother of Dragons' comet. Getting brighter, you can see this comet with binoculars or a small telescope, especially in places without many city lights. On April 10, it will be just below the Moon and to the right of Jupiter. This comet will be visible for a short time before it becomes harder to see.
April 23: Full Moon
To finish off April, the 23rd brings the full moon, brightening up the night sky with its beautiful shine. It's a symbol of the stunning beauty and amazement of the universe. The full moon reminds us of the incredible sight waiting for anyone who looks up at the sky.