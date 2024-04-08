'Broken Window Seat Despite Paying Extra': Air India Passenger Shares Woes On Social Media

The passenger shared a video and photos on X, expressing frustration over the poor management by the airline.

The post on X reads, "Paid extra 1k for a broken window seat (22A) on Air India AI512 from DEL to BLR on 4th Apr. They called the engineer to fix it, but he couldn’t. Is this what I paid the flight fare for? Can’t I at least expect a proper seat after paying so much? @airindia @DGCAIndia @Ministry_CA."

In response to the post, Air India apologised to the passenger for "falling short of expectations" and requested the passenger to direct message them the booking details for further assistance.

The airline stated, "Hi, we’re sorry for the disappointing experience. Please DM us your booking details (boarding pass) so that we can check and assist you."

Air India assured it would investigate the matter and take corrective action. "Your feedback is crucial, and we apologise for falling short of expectations. We’ll investigate the matter and take corrective action. Thank you for bringing this to our attention."