Bengaluru Startup Faces Backlash Over Paid 'Forest Bathing' At Cubbon Park

Forest bathing, also known as Shinrin Yoku, is a revered Japanese practice believed to promote relaxation and well-being through immersion in nature. However, Trove Experiences' decision to monetise the activity has triggered a fierce debate over the sanctity of the practice and the ethics of charging a fee for it.

Critics have pointed out that Cubbon Park, while a cherished urban oasis, does not qualify as a forest, raising questions about the authenticity of the experience being offered. Many have also expressed skepticism about the value proposition of paying for a guided walk in a public park where similar activities can be enjoyed for free.