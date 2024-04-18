Bengaluru Startup Faces Backlash Over Paid 'Forest Bathing' At Cubbon Park
A Bengaluru-based company's move to offer paid "forest bathing" experiences at Cubbon Park has stirred controversy and sparked widespread ridicule, with many questioning the commodification of a centuries-old Japanese tradition.
Trove Experiences, a startup known for its unique offerings, is facing backlash over its decision to charge Rs 1,500 for guided forest bathing walks at Cubbon Park, a popular urban green space. The company's initiative has drawn sharp criticism from those who argue that such practices should not be commercialised.
Babe, wake up! There's a new scam in the market. pic.twitter.com/UO4zrJgiUa— jolad rotti (@AJayAWhy) April 16, 2024
Forest bathing, also known as Shinrin Yoku, is a revered Japanese practice believed to promote relaxation and well-being through immersion in nature. However, Trove Experiences' decision to monetise the activity has triggered a fierce debate over the sanctity of the practice and the ethics of charging a fee for it.
Critics have pointed out that Cubbon Park, while a cherished urban oasis, does not qualify as a forest, raising questions about the authenticity of the experience being offered. Many have also expressed skepticism about the value proposition of paying for a guided walk in a public park where similar activities can be enjoyed for free.
The company's website describes the experience as "an immersive, silent, and soulful walk into the forest," promising participants a chance to reconnect with nature and alleviate stress. However, the lack of additional amenities or unique offerings for the price has led to accusations of profiteering.
The controversy has ignited a firestorm on social media, with users mocking the concept of paid forest bathing and questioning its relevance in an urban setting like Bengaluru. Some have labeled the venture as a "scam," while others have joked about starting similar businesses in their own cities.
When your daily life does not see much beyond the walls of office and home, Cubbon park surely feels like a forest.— Undefined null value (@undefined_n_v) April 16, 2024
packup, jokes over. capitalism just discovered the idea of "touch grass" https://t.co/GYltX5fzah— Sá±¬nd (@_sand___) April 16, 2024
RCB fans are finding different ways to cope. https://t.co/Xl22B2HXjA— Social Experiment (@GoneWorse) April 16, 2024
True powerhouse of startups. What an idea. https://t.co/6JlfJjVmyM— Kalaposhakudu/ (@kalaposhakuduu) April 16, 2024
I thought you can touch grass for free!! https://t.co/Zq76M0phku— A_n_s_h_a_dðµð¸ (@lobstermu) April 16, 2024
Despite the backlash, Trove Experiences' forest bathing walks have reportedly sold out, indicating a potential demand for such experiences among urban dwellers seeking respite from the hustle and bustle of city life.