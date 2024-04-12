'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay-Tiger Starrer Opens At Rs 15 Crore
The film was scheduled to hit theatres on April 10 but was rescheduled to coincide with Eid, which was celebrated on April 11.
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' collected an estimated Rs 15.50 crore in net earnings on its first day in India.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 29.30% on Thursday. The movie had sold around 1,86,575 tickets and earned Rs 4.8 crore in pre-booking, as per a report in The Indian Express.
It was anticipated that the film, headlined by Kumar, would garner approximately Rs 20-25 crore. However, the first day collections were lesser than expected.
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' clashed with 'Maidaan', a period sports drama starring Ajay Devgn. 'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor.
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of 'Sultan' and 'Bharat' fame, and produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ.
The film, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, has Akshay and Tiger performing death-defying stunts as they play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon. The film has been dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
The film has been shot in various locations across Scotland, London, India and UAE at a budget of over Rs 350 crore.
The action entertainer is part of Pooja Entertainment's "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" franchise. The original film, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, released in 1998.
Zafar, who has also penned the movie, had earlier said that working on a franchise like 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' was a tough and enjoyable experience.
"Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is very close to the audience's heart and bringing all the entertaining elements in this mass entertainer for the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for EID 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment!" he said.
(With PTI inputs)