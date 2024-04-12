'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay-Tiger Starrer Opens At Rs 15 Crore

The film has been shot in various locations across Scotland, London, India and UAE at a budget of over Rs 350 crore.

The action entertainer is part of Pooja Entertainment's "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" franchise. The original film, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, released in 1998.

Zafar, who has also penned the movie, had earlier said that working on a franchise like 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' was a tough and enjoyable experience.

"Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is very close to the audience's heart and bringing all the entertaining elements in this mass entertainer for the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for EID 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment!" he said.

