'As If I’m Staying In Rajasthan': Woman's Post On Bengaluru's Summer Goes Viral
Prerana Nireeksha Amanna in her post on X said that Bangaloreans can no longer play the "weather" card.
Once known for its pleasant weather, Bengaluru, the tech capital of India, is grappling with an unexpected challenge this summer.
Previously, residents relied on just fans to cool off, but now, they are rushing to buy coolers and air conditioners to cope with the scorching heat.
Investor and equity researcher, Prerana Nireeksha Amanna, who has lived in Bengaluru for over two decades, expressed her amazement at the changing climate. Sharing her thoughts on social media, she said, "Never in my 20 years in Bangalore, I ever thought we would need an AC. Earlier say anything about this city and people would defend it with the pleasant weather. Bangaloreans can no longer play the 'weather' card."
"What is this heat even? It's as if I'm staying in Rajasthan. Every year summer is harsher than the previous year. The heat is unbearable," she added.
Amidst the rising temperatures, residents are feeling the heat like never before. One Twitter user commented, "I am a Bangalorean... this year has been unbearable heat.. no ac still.. previous years we used to have couple of rounds of rain.. we have missed that this year... climate change is a real issue." [sic]
Another user shared a personal anecdote, saying, "In 1952, when my father was undergoing training as Air Force Airman in Bangalore, it was famous in India as 'No Ceiling Fan' city. Old houses can still be seen having low ceilings! In 70 yrs we have come to Air Con!"
The situation is not unique to Bengaluru alone. Until May 1, many parts of Eastern India experienced severe heat waves, while Northeast India faced heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Odisha, Bihar, and Gangetic West Bengal endured particularly high temperatures, with the temperature in some areas touching 42-45°C.
However, some regions got a respite as temperatures gradually decreased after May 1-2. Nonetheless, the impact of climate change is becoming increasingly evident, with hotter summers becoming the new norm across India.