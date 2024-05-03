'As If I’m Staying In Rajasthan': Woman's Post On Bengaluru's Summer Goes Viral

Investor and equity researcher, Prerana Nireeksha Amanna, who has lived in Bengaluru for over two decades, expressed her amazement at the changing climate. Sharing her thoughts on social media, she said, "Never in my 20 years in Bangalore, I ever thought we would need an AC. Earlier say anything about this city and people would defend it with the pleasant weather. Bangaloreans can no longer play the 'weather' card."

"What is this heat even? It's as if I'm staying in Rajasthan. Every year summer is harsher than the previous year. The heat is unbearable," she added.