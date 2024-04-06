Anand Mahindra Offers Job To Girl Who Foiled Monkey Attack Using Amazon Alexa
Uttar Pradesh: A girl named Nikita in Basti district saved her younger sister and herself by using the voice of the Alexa device when monkeys entered their home.
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday offered a job to a 13-year-old girl who saved herself and her younger sister from a monkey attack in Basti district, Uttar Pradesh by using Amazon Alexa.
In a post on social media platform X, Mahindra wrote, "The dominant question of our era is whether we will become slaves or masters of technology. The story of this young girl provides comfort that technology will always be an ENABLER of human ingenuity. Her quick thinking was extraordinary. What she demonstrated was the potential for leadership in an entirely unpredictable world."
"After she finishes her education, If she ever decides to work in the corporate world I hope we at Mahindra Group will be able to convince her to join us!!" he added.
13-year-old Nikita was at her sister's home in UP's Basti when a group of monkeys invaded the two-story house, causing chaos. With quick thinking, Nikita asked Amazon Alexa to make sounds like barking dogs to scare the monkeys.
According to a Times of India report, Nikita was playing with her 15-month-old niece in the bedroom when the family realised about the monkey attack. The monkeys managed to gain entry as resident Pankaj Ojha had left the front door open while rushing to accompany a guest who was leaving.
The monkeys initially targeted the ground floor's living area and then went to the first floor in search of food. Nikita and her sister rushed to the room only to find the monkeys throwing things around in the kitchen. Nikita displayed the presence of mind and asked Alexa to play the sounds of barking dogs. The sound frightened the monkeys who ran away.
