Anand Mahindra Offers Job To Girl Who Foiled Monkey Attack Using Amazon Alexa

13-year-old Nikita was at her sister's home in UP's Basti when a group of monkeys invaded the two-story house, causing chaos. With quick thinking, Nikita asked Amazon Alexa to make sounds like barking dogs to scare the monkeys.

According to a Times of India report, Nikita was playing with her 15-month-old niece in the bedroom when the family realised about the monkey attack. The monkeys managed to gain entry as resident Pankaj Ojha had left the front door open while rushing to accompany a guest who was leaving.

The monkeys initially targeted the ground floor's living area and then went to the first floor in search of food. Nikita and her sister rushed to the room only to find the monkeys throwing things around in the kitchen. Nikita displayed the presence of mind and asked Alexa to play the sounds of barking dogs. The sound frightened the monkeys who ran away.