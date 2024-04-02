'A Marvel': Amitabh Bachchan Drives Through Mumbai's Coastal Road Tunnel|WATCH
The southbound carriageway of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive in Mumbai was opened for traffic on March 12.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday revealed that he used the coastal road in Mumbai for the first time. Posting a video on his social media platforms, Bachchan called the recently inaugurated road "a marvel."
"Went first time in the TUNNEL - Enter before Haji Ali and out Half way to Marine Drive .. a Marvel !!" the actor wrote in his post.
T 4968 - Went first time in the TUNNEL - Enter before Haji Ali and out Half way to Marine Drive .. a Marvel !! pic.twitter.com/5eEGSYwGTz— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 2, 2024
Within minutes of sharing the video, it garnered over 2 lakh views on X with many users commenting and sharing it.
"Drive on Mumbai Coastal Road is indeed marvellous," IAS Officer Ashwini Bhide said while replying to Amitabh Bachchan.
"I'm glad you liked it, sir! Mumbai's modern roadways truly are a marvel unlike any other," a user said.
"What a marvel of modern engineering! @SrBachchan drive safe and enjoy your ride!" another commented.
The southbound carriageway of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive in Mumbai was opened for traffic on March 12. More than 16,000 vehicles used the coastal road on the first day of its operation.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had inaugurated the first phase – a 10.5-km-long stretch – of the coastal road, named 'Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road'.
The 53-km-long coastal road, being constructed till Dahisar, will help the people in saving fuel and time, besides reducing pollution, the CM had said. The work on the ambitious project started on Oct. 13, 2018, and its projected cost is Rs 12,721 crore.
Though designed for speeds exceeding 100 kmph, the Mumbai traffic police have imposed restrictions of 80 kmph outside the tunnel, 60 kmph inside the tunnel, and 40 kmph on curvatures.
(With PTI inputs)