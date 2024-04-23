18th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) 2024: Dates, Categories, Eligibility And More

Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) is one of the largest and oldest film festivals for documentaries, short fiction, and animation for non-feature movies in South Asia. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting organised the first festival in 1990.

Over the years, the festival has evolved in terms of categories, participation, and scale. Today, the festival is a huge platform for filmmakers worldwide to exchange ideas, meet, and explore different collaborations for filmmaking.

Here’s all you need to know about the Mumbai International Film Festival 2024: