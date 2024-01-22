Yotta, Immerso AI Collaborate To Boost Generative Media In Movie Production, Gaming

Data centre firm Yotta has announced that it entered into a partnership with Immerso AI, a generative artificial intelligence company which is part of the Eros Investments Group.

Immerso AI will leverage the Omniverse platform by Nvidia and high-fidelity custom development to create movie characters from the Eros Now library. It will also help in creating avatars and characters for gaming and other use cases.

The partnership will leverage the Nvidia-powered reference architecture with Infiband Networking infrastructure, which is being deployed by Yotta. As part of the recent association between the government of Gujarat, GIFT City and Immerso AI Parks, the companies will also engage local talent for research, development and deployment, Yotta said.

Sunil Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Yotta, said, “Yotta is dedicated to harnessing AI’s power to transform various industries. Our collaboration with Nvidia signifies a notable advancement in this endeavour. Through Immerso AI’s capabilities, we believe we can significantly enhance the M&E sector, greatly boosting our abilities in movie production and gaming development.”

“2024 is going to be the year of generative media, unlike other digital business infrastructure and performance will play a key role in generative media and gaming. Our core vision to develop India’s largest AIIP company is augmented with this partnership,” said Immerso AI CEO Ali Hussein.