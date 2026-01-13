Business NewsTechnologyX Down For Thousands Of Users Globally, DownDetector Shows Outage Spike
X Down For Thousands Of Users Globally, DownDetector Shows Outage Spike

A majority of reported problems came from app (59%), besides website (33%) and server connection (8%), according to Downdetector.

13 Jan 2026, 08:56 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)</p></div>
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Thousands of users on Tuesday evening complained about loading issues on social media platform X. Website monitoring platform Downdetector showed a spike in outage report around 7:45 p.m. There were nearly 500 such reports at that time.

The firm compiles outage data based on user-submitted reports, meaning the actual number of affected users may vary.

Many users said news posts and communities on X were not loading.

The exact cause of X outage is yet to be known. There was no immediate statement from the Elon Musk-owned company.

