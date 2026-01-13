X Down For Thousands Of Users Globally, DownDetector Shows Outage Spike

Thousands of users on Tuesday evening complained about loading issues on social media platform X. Website monitoring platform Downdetector showed a spike in outage report around 7:45 p.m. There were nearly 500 such reports at that time.

A majority of reported problems came from app (59%), besides website (33%) and server connection (8%), according to Downdetector.

The firm compiles outage data based on user-submitted reports, meaning the actual number of affected users may vary.

Many users said news posts and communities on X were not loading.