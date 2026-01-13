X Down For Thousands Of Users Globally, DownDetector Shows Outage Spike
A majority of reported problems came from app (59%), besides website (33%) and server connection (8%), according to Downdetector.
Thousands of users on Tuesday evening complained about loading issues on social media platform X. Website monitoring platform Downdetector showed a spike in outage report around 7:45 p.m. There were nearly 500 such reports at that time.
A majority of reported problems came from app (59%), besides website (33%) and server connection (8%), according to Downdetector.
The firm compiles outage data based on user-submitted reports, meaning the actual number of affected users may vary.
Many users said news posts and communities on X were not loading.
News feed not loading.— Real Phil Jonesâ¢ ðºð¸ð¦ (@_RealPhilJones) January 13, 2026
Is @X down??
NEW: ðºð¸ X is down in the U.S., according to user reports - DownDetector pic.twitter.com/sw7x70VMis— Radar ð¸â Archieð¨ (@RadarHits) January 13, 2026
The exact cause of X outage is yet to be known. There was no immediate statement from the Elon Musk-owned company.