Wipro Lab Launches Think Tank To Focus On Emerging Technologies

Wipro Ltd’s, innovation lab, Lab45, launched its think tank to help enterprises prepare for a future with emerging technologies. The think tank will study the impact of technologies such as generative artificial intelligence, space tech, spatial and quantum computing, and internet of things on business, people and the planet.

The think tank will work with enterprise leaders on how to leverage these new technologies to create new products and deliver value. To help speed up the development and implementation of these technologies, it will also work with some early-stage startups to provide them with an eight-week enterprise readiness programme, Wipro said. Upon completion, the think tank team will curate connections with Wipro’s global customers, helping accelerate the startups and support customers' innovation journey.

“Wipro customers and change leaders need a trusted emerging technology thought partner with whom they can ideate and develop disruptive strategies with that will propel them into the future. Think Tank at Lab45 has been setup to do this,” said Subha Tatavarti, chief technology officer, Wipro.

Wipro said that Lab45 will launch the think tank on April 30, led by Tatavarti and author-entrepreneur Guy Kawasaki as guest.