Vivo V70 Series India Debut Tipped As Launch Timeline Emerges

Speculation around the Vivo V70 series has been circulating for weeks, fuelled by appearances on various certification platforms. Fresh leaks now suggest the smartphones could make their debut as early as next month.

The range is tipped to include two models, with the base Vivo V70 expected to offer 12 GB RAM and a 256 GB storage option. It is also rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and will serve as the successor to last year’s Vivo V60. Camera hardware co-developed with Zeiss is also reportedly part of the package.

As per tipster Yogesh Brar, the Vivo V70 series will launch in India by mid-February.

“This time, it's the upcoming Vivo V70 series. India launch by mid-February (ignore the baseless stories that say Jan). Two phones: V70 & V70 Elite. Get Snapdragon, Zeiss and more..V70 FE at a later date..,” he posted on X.