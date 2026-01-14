Vivo V70 Series India Debut Tipped As Launch Timeline Emerges
The upcoming Vivo V70 lineup is expected to be equipped with camera systems developed in partnership with Zeiss.
Speculation around the Vivo V70 series has been circulating for weeks, fuelled by appearances on various certification platforms. Fresh leaks now suggest the smartphones could make their debut as early as next month.
The range is tipped to include two models, with the base Vivo V70 expected to offer 12 GB RAM and a 256 GB storage option. It is also rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and will serve as the successor to last year’s Vivo V60. Camera hardware co-developed with Zeiss is also reportedly part of the package.
As per tipster Yogesh Brar, the Vivo V70 series will launch in India by mid-February.
“This time, it's the upcoming Vivo V70 series. India launch by mid-February (ignore the baseless stories that say Jan). Two phones: V70 & V70 Elite. Get Snapdragon, Zeiss and more..V70 FE at a later date..,” he posted on X.
Brar also shared the link to a report by Smartprix.
According to the report, Vivo will introduce OriginOS 6 on the V70 and V70 Elite, making them the first devices in the series to ship with the updated operating system. The latest version promises a more seamless and premium experience, thanks to features such as Origin Island, Office Kit and Flip Cards.
On the hardware side, the report suggests the V70 Elite will house the most powerful Qualcomm processor ever used in Vivo’s V-series.
The Vivo V70 has surfaced on several regulatory databases in recent weeks, with listings appearing on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website as well as India’s Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), as per a Gadgets 360 report.
The FCC documentation points to support for 5G connectivity, along with Bluetooth, NFC and Wi-Fi 6. It also hints at a configuration offering 12 GB of RAM paired with 256 GB of internal storage.
Performance benchmarks for the upcoming Vivo V70 have now surfaced online. A recent Geekbench entry reveals scores of 1,235 in single-core testing and 3,920 in multi-core performance.
The smartphone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, supported by an Adreno 722 graphics unit and 8 GB of RAM.
The upcoming Vivo V70 is tipped to deliver noticeable improvements over its predecessor, the Vivo V60, which went on sale in India in August last year at a starting price of Rs 36,999.
The V60 sports a 6.77-inch Amoled display with 1.5K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate, alongside a triple rear camera system developed in partnership with Zeiss and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.