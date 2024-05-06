Tech Data Capital To Launch In India To Empower Partner Growth Through Financial Solutions

Tech Data, a distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT industry, is launching Tech Data Capital in India, along with Singapore and Australia. The company will offer flexible financing solutions by financial institutions to its partners and end customers.

As rapid technological changes introduce business challenges, vendors, distributors and partners are seeing the channel as a source to validate and scale new technologies and to obtain guidance and business insights. Many partners are exploring alternative sources for financing or enhanced payment solutions to fund business growth, invest in new technologies and meet customer demand.

According to a 2023 Tech Data report for Asia Pacific and Japan, credit and financial scalability emerged as a key challenge for 59% of partners in the region.

Tech Data Capital will allow IT channel partners and their clients to extend their overall purchasing power through value-added payment solutions, the company said.

“While the APJ technology market is dynamic and competitive with many opportunities for growth and innovation in the channel, credit and financial scalability remain a challenge,” said Matt Shifrin, chief financial officer, Tech Data APJ. “Together with our financial partners, Tech Data Capital’s flexible payment solutions will empower our partners and customers to scale their purchases and operations, facilitating accelerated business growth while propelling the overall IT ecosystem forward.”

Through its partnership with financial institutions, Tech Data Capital aims to simplify the financing process where a payment solution can be integrated into a product sale and be funded for the full term upfront. This reduces credit risk for the partner and provides increased customer value.

Partners will also gain access to financial teams with expertise, training and integrated selling alongside product marketing and sales teams. Partners will be able to offer financing options such as installment payments and deferred payments, with terms ranging from 12 to 60 months.

“Robust financing is an urgent need for partners to capture growth across the APJ region. Tech Data Capital is one of such tools for our ecosystem, that will enhance their financial capacity to address rapidly changing business models and evolving customer demands,” said Jaideep Malhotra, President of TD Synnex, APJ.