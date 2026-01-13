Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Case Design Leak: Will Phone Have Rounded Corners And New Camera Layout?

According to Sammy Fans, the case is designed to protect the camera bump and rings while leaving metal accents visible, ensuring the phone retains its premium look. The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s corners are slightly more rounded than the S25 Ultra, reflecting Samsung’s ongoing refinement of the series.

The listing also hints at a previously rumoured orange colour variant, which could offer a striking alternative and compete with the iPhone 17 Pro’s orange finish.

Features And Anticipation

All Galaxy S26 models are expected to support Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, with the Ultra model receiving a larger battery and faster charging. The February launch comes at a time of growing competition from rivals such as Apple and Google, making the S26 Ultra a major release for Samsung.

As per reports, Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S26 series, including the S26 Ultra, later than in previous years. According to Forbes, two prominent Samsung leakers have confirmed that the Galaxy Unpacked event will be held in San Francisco on Feb. 25. A report by 9to5Google adds that the new devices are expected to go on sale on March 11, shortly after the Feb. 25 launch event.

With the official unveiling drawing closer, leaks such as the Thinborne case are offering an early look at the Galaxy S26 Ultra. While these early glimpses provide some insight, a clearer picture of the device is expected to emerge in the coming weeks as the launch approaches.