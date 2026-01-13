Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Case Design Leak: Will Phone Have Rounded Corners And New Camera Layout?
Early case listings hint at a refined Galaxy S26 Ultra design with rounded corners and a reworked camera layout.
A glimpse of Samsung’s upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, has started to emerge through leaks and early case listings. These previews show minor improvements in ergonomics and aesthetics.
What Early Case Listings Reveal
Thinborne, a third-party accessory manufacturer, recently posted a case listing that seems to confirm earlier reports about the design of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The listing shows a custom-made case with rounded corners, a textured finish for safe handling and a noticeable rear camera island. Two sensors are located to the right, and three lenses are housed in the pill-shaped camera bump on the left. This arrangement is consistent with previous design rumours.
According to a report in Android Central, the Thinborne case listing appears to have been unintentionally released, offering one of the first concrete glimpses of the next flagship. Even though case makers frequently start with early CAD models, several leaks that point to the same design imply that the finished product could look a lot like the images.
Protection
According to Sammy Fans, the case is designed to protect the camera bump and rings while leaving metal accents visible, ensuring the phone retains its premium look. The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s corners are slightly more rounded than the S25 Ultra, reflecting Samsung’s ongoing refinement of the series.
The listing also hints at a previously rumoured orange colour variant, which could offer a striking alternative and compete with the iPhone 17 Pro’s orange finish.
Features And Anticipation
All Galaxy S26 models are expected to support Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, with the Ultra model receiving a larger battery and faster charging. The February launch comes at a time of growing competition from rivals such as Apple and Google, making the S26 Ultra a major release for Samsung.
As per reports, Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S26 series, including the S26 Ultra, later than in previous years. According to Forbes, two prominent Samsung leakers have confirmed that the Galaxy Unpacked event will be held in San Francisco on Feb. 25. A report by 9to5Google adds that the new devices are expected to go on sale on March 11, shortly after the Feb. 25 launch event.
With the official unveiling drawing closer, leaks such as the Thinborne case are offering an early look at the Galaxy S26 Ultra. While these early glimpses provide some insight, a clearer picture of the device is expected to emerge in the coming weeks as the launch approaches.