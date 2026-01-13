Business NewsTechnologySamsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Slashed During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Slashed During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is scheduled to begin on Jan. 16.

13 Jan 2026, 12:13 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Amazon is highlighting attractive offers on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung’s latest top-tier flagship, during the Great Republic Day Sale 2026. (Source: Samsung)
Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is scheduled to begin on Jan. 16. This annual event promises big price reductions on smartphones, including flagship models.

If you’re in the market for a premium device, this could be an ideal opportunity. Amazon is highlighting attractive offers on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung’s latest top-tier flagship, through direct price cuts, bank discounts, cashback promotions, and exchange benefits.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Discount On Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Amazon’s promotions indicate the below pricing for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. These reflect prices after applicable offers, and final details may include additional bank or exchange savings.

Galaxy S25 Ultra 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: This variant is listed for Rs 1,07,860, which includes a straight 17% discount on the original price of Rs 1,29,999. When combining straight discounts with bank and exchange offers (up to Rs 42,000), the net price you pay is substantially lower.

Galaxy S25 Ultra 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: This model is available at Rs 1,19,970 — a 20% reduction from Rs 1,49,999 original pricing. This can be paired with bank offers and exchange as well.

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is offering additional perks too, including cashback on select payments and instant discounts (10% off with SBI cards on eligible transactions).

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Key Specs And Features

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsung’s premier flagship from 2025, delivering cutting-edge performance and features. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for exceptional speed, smooth multitasking, and improved power efficiency.

Its versatile quad-camera setup includes 200MP primary sensor, 50MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), 50MP telephoto (5x optical zoom), plus a 12MP front camera. It also boasts a large 6.9-inch Dynamic Amoled screen, Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 on the display, a 5,000mAh battery, and advanced Galaxy AI tools.

