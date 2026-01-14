Realme P5 With 10,000mAh Battery May Launch Soon — Flipkart Teaser Of P-Series Phone Goes Live
Realme has confirmed an upcoming P-series smartphone for India, with a dedicated microsite on Flipkart signalling its imminent arrival and availability through the platform. While no official name, specs, or exact launch date have been announced yet, the phone is expected to be the highly anticipated and powerful Realme P5, housing a gargantuan battery.
Realme P5 With 10,000mAh Battery May Launch Soon In India
The Flipkart site showcases the launch timeline of previous P-series models from P1 to P4, building anticipation for the next smartphone. It adds that a “powerful surprise” is on the way, hinting at the massive battery capacity of the device.
Tipster Tech Home (via X) suggests the device is the Realme P5, positioned as the successor to the Realme P4, which launched in India in August 2025. Earlier leaks point to a massive 10,000mAh battery — a significant jump from the P4’s 7,000mAh cell — potentially making it one of Realme’s highest battery capacity phones in India.
This also aligns with a recent BIS certification for model RMX5107, spotted by tipster Yogesh Brar, who expects a late-January 2026 launch for the 10,000mAh battery Realme phone.
Expected Camera And Design
Earlier, rumours from tipster Debayan Roy indicate a triple rear camera setup for the purported Realme P5: a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP secondary lens (likely ultrawide), and a 2MP sensor (possibly macro or depth). The design is tipped to include a square-shaped camera island on the back, curved rear panel, and a plastic frame.
The Realme P5 is expected to build on the Realme P4, which came equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Realme P4 has a 6.77-inch Amoled display with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. On the optics front, it comes equipped with dual rear cameras (50MP main and 8MP ultrawide), along with a 16MP selfie shooter.