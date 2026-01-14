Business NewsTechnologyRealme P5 With 10,000mAh Battery May Launch Soon — Flipkart Teaser Of P-Series Phone Goes Live
ADVERTISEMENT

Realme P5 With 10,000mAh Battery May Launch Soon — Flipkart Teaser Of P-Series Phone Goes Live

The Flipkart site showcases the launch timeline of previous P-series models from P1 to P4, building anticipation for the next entry.

14 Jan 2026, 04:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Realme has confirmed an upcoming P-series smartphone for India, with a dedicated microsite on Flipkart.&nbsp;The phone is expected to be the highly anticipated and powerful Realme P5. (Source: Flipkart)</p></div>
Realme has confirmed an upcoming P-series smartphone for India, with a dedicated microsite on Flipkart. The phone is expected to be the highly anticipated and powerful Realme P5. (Source: Flipkart)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Realme has confirmed an upcoming P-series smartphone for India, with a dedicated microsite on Flipkart signalling its imminent arrival and availability through the platform. While no official name, specs, or exact launch date have been announced yet, the phone is expected to be the highly anticipated and powerful Realme P5, housing a gargantuan battery.

Realme P5 With 10,000mAh Battery May Launch Soon In India

The Flipkart site showcases the launch timeline of previous P-series models from P1 to P4, building anticipation for the next smartphone. It adds that a “powerful surprise” is on the way, hinting at the massive battery capacity of the device.

Tipster Tech Home (via X) suggests the device is the Realme P5, positioned as the successor to the Realme P4, which launched in India in August 2025. Earlier leaks point to a massive 10,000mAh battery — a significant jump from the P4’s 7,000mAh cell — potentially making it one of Realme’s highest battery capacity phones in India.

This also aligns with a recent BIS certification for model RMX5107, spotted by tipster Yogesh Brar, who expects a late-January 2026 launch for the 10,000mAh battery Realme phone.

ALSO READ

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Top 7 Upgrades To Look Out For
Opinion
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Top 7 Upgrades To Look Out For
Read More

Expected Camera And Design

Earlier, rumours from tipster Debayan Roy indicate a triple rear camera setup for the purported Realme P5: a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP secondary lens (likely ultrawide), and a 2MP sensor (possibly macro or depth). The design is tipped to include a square-shaped camera island on the back, curved rear panel, and a plastic frame.

The Realme P5 is expected to build on the Realme P4, which came equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Realme P4 has a 6.77-inch Amoled display with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. On the optics front, it comes equipped with dual rear cameras (50MP main and 8MP ultrawide), along with a 16MP selfie shooter.

ALSO READ

Motorola Signature Specs Reveal Set For Jan. 15 On Flipkart Ahead Of India Launch
Opinion
Motorola Signature Specs Reveal Set For Jan. 15 On Flipkart Ahead Of India Launch
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT