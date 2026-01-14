Realme P5 With 10,000mAh Battery May Launch Soon — Flipkart Teaser Of P-Series Phone Goes Live

The Flipkart site showcases the launch timeline of previous P-series models from P1 to P4, building anticipation for the next smartphone. It adds that a “powerful surprise” is on the way, hinting at the massive battery capacity of the device.

Tipster Tech Home (via X) suggests the device is the Realme P5, positioned as the successor to the Realme P4, which launched in India in August 2025. Earlier leaks point to a massive 10,000mAh battery — a significant jump from the P4’s 7,000mAh cell — potentially making it one of Realme’s highest battery capacity phones in India.

This also aligns with a recent BIS certification for model RMX5107, spotted by tipster Yogesh Brar, who expects a late-January 2026 launch for the 10,000mAh battery Realme phone.