Realme P Series Smartphone Featuring 10,000mAh Battery Surfaces On BIS Website
A new Realme smartphone may debut with a 10,000 mAh battery, marking a first for the brand.
Realme last expanded its P series in India with the launch of the P4x 5G in December 2025. The device arrived with a 7,000 mAh battery and support for 45 W fast charging. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand appears to be lining up another P series model for the Indian market.
A new handset has surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database, suggesting a launch could take place later this month. Reports indicate the upcoming phone will feature a battery larger than that of the P4x 5G.
Tipster Yogesh Brar posted on X that a phone carrying the model number RMX5107 has secured BIS certification. He added that the company is expected to unveil the device by late January, indicating that a launch may be imminent.
“Launch by January end... Expected to pack a 10,000mAh battery. realme is launching their biggest battery phone till date before OnePlus…,” he wrote.
The upcoming device is tipped to feature a 10,000mAh battery, which would make it the largest battery ever fitted to a Realme smartphone sold in India.
The company has not officially acknowledged the handset so far. Further information is expected to emerge in the weeks ahead.
Earlier reports had already hinted at the device’s key specifications. A Realme handset carrying the same model number was recently shared on Telegram, alongside claims of an identical battery size.
The leak also suggested the phone could run Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0, while an image of the “About device” screen pointed to a configuration with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.
Assuming the leaks are accurate, Realme’s next P series phone would eclipse the Realme P4x 5G in terms of battery size. The P4x 5G launched in India late last year, starting at Rs 15,499 for the variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.
Realme has equipped the P4x 5G with a large 7,000 mAh battery that supports 45 W wired charging. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC, produced on a 6 nm fabrication process.
At the rear, the device has two cameras, including a 50 MP main sensor and a secondary 2 MP unit.