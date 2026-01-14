Realme P Series Smartphone Featuring 10,000mAh Battery Surfaces On BIS Website

Realme last expanded its P series in India with the launch of the P4x 5G in December 2025. The device arrived with a 7,000 mAh battery and support for 45 W fast charging. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand appears to be lining up another P series model for the Indian market.

A new handset has surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database, suggesting a launch could take place later this month. Reports indicate the upcoming phone will feature a battery larger than that of the P4x 5G.

Tipster Yogesh Brar posted on X that a phone carrying the model number RMX5107 has secured BIS certification. He added that the company is expected to unveil the device by late January, indicating that a launch may be imminent.

“Launch by January end... Expected to pack a 10,000mAh battery. realme is launching their biggest battery phone till date before OnePlus…,” he wrote.