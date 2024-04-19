Over Half Of Workers Believe Gen AI Lacks Data Needed To Be Useful: Survey

A Salesforce survey of nearly 6,000 global knowledge workers suggests that artificial intelligence has a data problem.

Nearly six in 10 AI users said it’s difficult to get what they want out of AI right now, with over half claiming they don’t trust the data used to train today’s AI systems. Additionally, more than three-quarters of workers said that accurate, complete and secure data is critical to building trust in AI.

Eight in 10 business leaders trust generative AI to lower business costs and increase revenue. However, the majority of workers believe that trusted customer data is required for generative AI to be used successfully in their role and at their organisation. The survey indicated that generative AI outputs must be grounded in trusted data to close this gap and reap the benefits of the technology across the enterprise.

According to Salesforce research, AI lacks the data required to be useful right now, putting adoption at risk. Of the surveyed AI users, 56% said it’s difficult to get what they want out of AI, and 51% said generative AI lacks the information needed to be useful.

Of those who don’t trust the data that trains AI, 75% also believed that AI lacks the information needed to be useful, and 68% are hesitant to adopt it.

The survey indicated that AI trained on unreliable data creates a trust gap. Sixty-two percent of workers said out-of-date public data, and 71% said consistently inaccurate outputs would break their trust in AI.

Of the AI users surveyed, 54% don’t trust the data used to train AI systems, and 68% of those who don’t trust AI said the training data is unreliable.