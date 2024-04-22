o9 Expands Collaboration With Microsoft To Advance Generative AI Capabilities In Planning

Enterprise AI software platform provider o9 Solutions has expanded its collaboration with Microsoft by integrating Azure OpenAI Service applications with the o9 Digital Brain platform to improve its AI-powered planning capabilities.

Azure OpenAI Service provides REST API access to OpenAI's large language models, including GPT-4, GPT-3.5-Turbo and Embeddings model series. These models can assist in content generation, summarisation, image understanding, semantic search and natural language-to-code translation.

o9’s Digital Brain can convert structured and unstructured data into knowledge using its proprietary Enterprise Knowledge Graph technology. With the addition of LLMs, the platform can digitise and connect information available in Microsoft Outlook email, Word documents, PowerPoint slides, Teams chat and other systems into planning insights.

o9’s AI service uses Azure OpenAI Service to securely translate users’ natural language queries into a proprietary integrated business planning language. By utilising Azure OpenAI Service’s embeddings, o9 improves the ability to conduct semantic searches across the Enterprise Knowledge Graph, the company said.

“By integrating Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service into the AI-powered o9 Digital Brain platform, we can help manufacturers turn their data into action, allowing for faster decision-making and optimised planning,” said Dominik Wee, corporate vice president of manufacturing and mobility at Microsoft.

Additionally, an agent framework that employs Azure OpenAI Service’s chat-completion with function-calling and code-generation features will help improve the construction of digital assistant workflows, enabling intelligent automation within enterprise planning operations. This functionality will allow supply chain planners to apply the o9 Digital Brain’s domain knowledge to answer queries that inform real-time decision-making.

“As companies look to continuously improve their supply chain operations and make processes more efficient, generative AI technologies and APIs will allow planning teams to leverage vast amounts of domain knowledge to make more informed business decisions in real-time,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, co-founder and chief executive officer of o9.