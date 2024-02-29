NTT Data, Schneider Electric Collaborate To Drive AI Innovation At The Edge

IT infrastructure and services provider NTT Data Ltd. and energy management and automation company Schneider Electric have introduced a solution that will enable enterprises to leverage edge computing.

The solution integrates edge, private 5G, the internet of things, and modular data centres, providing improved connectivity and supporting the computational demands of generative artificial intelligence applications deployed at the edge.

The joint offering combines NTT Data’s edge-as-a-service, which includes managed edge-to-cloud, private 5G and IoT capabilities, with Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure, a modular data centre that integrates operational and IT technologies.

The combination will enable companies to maximise energy efficiency and meet the demands of compute-intensive tasks such as machine vision, predictive maintenance and other AI-inferencing applications at the edge, NTT Data said.

“Processing vast amounts of data generated by edge devices is where the future of digital transformation lies. We have the solution to meet these obstacles and are ready to lead the way towards a more connected and efficient digital world,” said Shahid Ahmed, executive vice president, new ventures and innovation at NTT Data.

Nearly 70% of enterprises are accelerating edge adoption to solve critical business challenges, according to a report by NTT Data. The joint solution will allow enterprises to include edge data centres in remote and brownfield locations, where high compute demands critical infrastructure, such as power, cooling, racks and specialised IoT and AI management systems.

NTT Data and Schneider Electric also announced they will deliver a private 5G-enabled deployment of an EcoStruxure Data Centre at Marienpark Berlin. The historic landmark will be developed into an innovation park, with a focus on delivering enhanced connectivity and computing experiences for users across the site.

The two companies initially tested private 5G at Schneider Electric’s Lexington Smart Factory, which leverages private 5G, IoT connectivity, edge analytics and predictive analytics to drive energy efficiency and sustainability.

“After leveraging NTT Data’s expertise in private 5G connectivity and then maximising synergies with our EcoStruxure architecture in our facilities, it’s time to expand our collaboration and bring a complete solution to industrial customers,” said Rob McKernan, president, cloud and service provider segment at Schneider Electric.

The collaboration aims to address the challenges brought on by Industry 4.0 applications by offering improved connectivity, high bandwidth and secure low-latency connections through edge data centres.