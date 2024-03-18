L&T Technology Services Secures $100 Million Project For Cybersecurity In Maharashtra

L&T Technology Services Ltd. has won $100 million, or Rs 800 crore, worth of cybersecurity programme from Maharashtra State Cyber Department.

LTTS, along with KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP as forensics partner, will provide advanced cybersecurity solutions for the state in an attempt to enhance public safety against cyber threats.

The project entails designing a sophisticated cybersecurity system and establishing a cybersecurity and cybercrime prevention centre to address cybercrime incidents and investigations by leveraging artificial intelligence and digital forensic tools.

LTTS said that the programme includes the following:

A Digital Threat Analytics Centre and a Centre of Excellence, which will provide digital forensic tools including deepfake detection, mobile malware forensics, IoT investigation, network forensics, object detection supporting crypto and blockchain, hardware and embedded forensics, drone forensics, social media forensics, image enhancement, voice analysis labs, IMEI/CDR analysis, CCTV acquisition tools and computer forensics in an attempt to streamline crime scene management, reduce timelines and improve the efficiency of cybercrime investigations.

A Central Emergency Response Team to deal with incident response and investigation based on cyber threat intelligence and analytics like APT detection and data breach, adversary intelligence from darknet, advanced malware analysis, proactive threat hunting and red teaming.

Security Operations Centre driven by AI and machine learning technologies along with a cyber team to protect critical infrastructure.

According to LTTS, the integration of Smart World and Communication business enables the company to provide advanced engineering solutions for public cyber safety.

"It’s an opportunity to leverage our experience in setting up over 25 command centres and recognising the growing criticality of cybersecurity and the need to invest in advanced digital safeguard platforms and tools for the benefit of the larger society,” said Amit Chadha, chief executive officer and managing director of LTTS.