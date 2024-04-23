Lost & Found: Man Retrieves Xiaomi Civi 2 & iPhone 13 With Latest Tech Features; Here’s How

A social media user, who goes by the handle ‘Tech Star Shahrukh’, took to platform X to share how he had retrieved two phones after they got stolen during Ramadan festivities at Jama Masjid in New Delhi last year.

He shared his experience in a series of posts on his handle, stating the incident was a story of hope, patience, and a bit of luck.

The post begins with the line: "Last Year, My Apple iPhone 13 got stolen from Jama Masjid, New Delhi."

Between his wife and him, they had three phones that included an Apple iPhone 13, Xiaomi Civi 2, and Redmi K50 Ultra.

He said when they were exiting Gate No. 1, he noticed the chain of their bag was open and two of his phones were missing. "What my mistake was, There were announcements going on all over the area about thieves, I ignored [sic],” the post read.

He added his wife had asked him to be careful about the bag, but he ignored her advice.