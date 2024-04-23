Lost & Found: Man Retrieves Xiaomi Civi 2 & iPhone 13 With Latest Tech Features; Here’s How
A social media user, who goes by the handle ‘Tech Star Shahrukh’, took to platform X to share how he had retrieved two phones after they got stolen during Ramadan festivities at Jama Masjid in New Delhi last year.
He shared his experience in a series of posts on his handle, stating the incident was a story of hope, patience, and a bit of luck.
The post begins with the line: "Last Year, My Apple iPhone 13 got stolen from Jama Masjid, New Delhi."
Between his wife and him, they had three phones that included an Apple iPhone 13, Xiaomi Civi 2, and Redmi K50 Ultra.
He said when they were exiting Gate No. 1, he noticed the chain of their bag was open and two of his phones were missing. "What my mistake was, There were announcements going on all over the area about thieves, I ignored [sic],” the post read.
He added his wife had asked him to be careful about the bag, but he ignored her advice.
On discovering the theft, they were initially flustered, but realised they still had one phone with them. He tried to track the other two using this phone. However, the thieves had proved smart, and switched off the iPhone, making it difficult to track it.
His wife then tried to call on both numbers. While the iPhone was switched off, the Xiaomi CIVI 2 rang.
"I got a hope, I kept ringing it while running around Jama Masjid to listen the ringtone to catch the thief. At one point someone picked up and said "I am just behind you".. What?? [sic]" read the post.
He cut the call after saying this and when he tried calling again, the thief didn't take his calls. That’s when he remembered some settings on the phone. He realised due to those settings the thieves were unable to switch it off, put it on flight mode, or even turn off the data.
The Xiaomi CIVI 2 has a 'Shutdown Confirmation' setting that asks the user for the password when they want to shut it down.
He then logged into his wife's Mi account, clicked on 'find device', and started locating it. The device highlighted Jama Masjid, but it was tricky to find the device in the crowded place.
He then clicked on 'Play Sound' option. The thieves tried to turn off the sound. "But they totally failed to silence the alarm and it could have scared them !!," he said in his post.
He could not trace the sound in the crowded area. He then tried calling, and someone finally answered it and said they had found two phones and were waiting at Gate No 2.
He has said a person named Saurav Srivastav met them and returned both phones saying he had found them lying on the ground.
'Tech Star Shahrukh' went on to express incredulity over the fact that the person returned two phones. "Only 1 Phone was Sounding, iPhone was switched off." However, he decided not to ponder much as he had got back his valuables.
He said he would avoid going to Jama Masjid in future, and that he now carries a chest bag instead of a side bag.
