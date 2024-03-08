India Needs More Of 'Her' If It Dreams Of Leadership In Tech Sector

As technology trickles down to every sphere of industry—becoming India’s growth engine—and as the country prepares to become a global tech powerhouse, one can never overstate the importance of the many drivers of this sector: Women.

Whether it is Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s pioneering work in biotechnology and healthcare, Aruna Jayanthi’s pivotal role in establishing Capgemini as a major player in the IT consulting and services sector, Intel’s Nivruti Rai’s contribution in shaping India's tech future, Anu Acharya’s groundbreaking achievements in genomics with Mapmygenome, or the cutting-edge innovations women-led startups are undertaking in the country, the technology world has much to thank women trailblazers for.

Even with these contributions of women—and these are only but a few—and despite the technology sector making significant strides in the inclusion of women in the workforce, their representation remains low.

Mind The Gap

Women make up nearly 50% of India’s population, and according to data from Nasscom, they represent about 34% of India’s tech workforce. However, as one moves up the corporate ladder, the proportion of women in the IT workforce decreases significantly. Skillsoft’s 2022 Women in Tech Report India Region shows that just 7% of women hold executive-level jobs, 13% worked in director-level positions and 17% held mid-level managerial positions.

The gender pay gap persists too. A 2023 report by Aon PLC showed that the unadjusted gender pay gap in the Indian technology sector in 2023 was 28-30%. This pay disparity not only affects financial stability but also contributes to the overall gender imbalance.

Several factors contribute to this underrepresentation of women in tech. Stereotypes and biases, both explicit and implicit, play a significant role. These biases can manifest in hiring practices, promotion opportunities and workplace dynamics, creating an unwelcoming environment. The perception that tech is a male-dominated field discourages women from pursuing careers in this sector.

Additionally, the lack of female mentors exacerbates the problem. Without sufficient representation at the top, it becomes challenging for aspiring women to envision themselves in leadership positions.

The Silver Lining

With work from home and hybrid work models gaining ground post-Covid, there has been growing optimism among women in the technology sector. According to a recent survey by Ensono, 93% women reported improvements in equity and inclusion, largely driven by the flexibility of hybrid work models and expanded learning opportunities.

The survey also showed that 97% of women in hybrid or in-person roles value advantages such as improved interactions with co-workers and a better work-life balance. Furthermore, 85% said that working remotely offers more chances for job progress.

Even though women make up only 22% of the artificial intelligence workforce, as per the World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report, advancements in AI do hold the promise of bridging the gender gap in technology. AI can analyse vast amounts of data to identify systemic biases, hopefully helping combat gender inequality and providing a more level playing field for women in tech.

Through AI-powered tools, women can have access to educational resources, mentorship programmes and networking opportunities that were previously unavailable. The Ensono survey also reported that 89% of women in India have female mentors guiding them on generative AI, which is an encouraging sign.

Why We Need More Of 'Her'

Firstly, gender diversity, equity and inclusion is not just a matter of social justice, but also has tangible benefits for the tech industry. Research shows that diverse teams outperform homogeneous teams in various aspects. When women are included in the decision-making process, companies experience improved financial performance, increased innovation and enhanced problem-solving capabilities. Moreover, gender diversity fosters a culture of inclusivity, which reportedly leads to higher employee satisfaction and retention rates.

Women also bring unique skills and talents to the table. Contrary to popular belief, the tech industry is not solely based on coding and computer programming. There are various roles within tech that require problem-solving skills, creativity, communication and leadership. Women possess these skills in abundance and can contribute in ways that may be different from their male counterparts.

By breaking barriers and stereotypes associated with traditionally male-dominated industries, a society that promotes equity and inclusivity can also be created. When more women are seen in tech leadership roles, it will inspire young girls and set an example that they too can excel in STEM fields.

India faces its own set of acute societal challenges that technology can help address. By having more women in tech, their insights and experiences can help various industries. For example, women-led startups are more likely to focus on problem-solving for women's health, education, cybersecurity and other issues that disproportionately affect women.

Lastly, increasing the participation of skilled women in the tech sector has the potential to fuel economic growth and development. India's economy is heavily dependent on the IT industry, and it is estimated that by 2030, the digital economy will contribute over $1 trillion to the country's GDP.

To achieve this, it is imperative that the tech sector taps into the potential of women. After all, can an industry claim to be at the forefront of innovation when it excludes the ideas and perspectives of half the population?