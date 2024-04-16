India Aims Debris-Free Space Missions By 2030, Says ISRO Chief

He also stressed the need to develop skills 'especially when you are looking at future explorations, possibly not within the earth orbit, but also far beyond the earth orbit, especially the earth, moon systems, as well as in solar planetary explorations. I think all those areas are also becoming crowded, especially domains like -- the moon is also becoming crowded.'

Speaking about India planning to set up its own space station 'Bharatiya Antriksh Station' by 2035, Somanath said ISRO would look at the orbit where there are more space stations coming up in those ranges of orbits. 'I think this area has to be protected for sustained human presence in space.'

'We would like to look at the agreements on all the space stations and all space actors, including private space actors, to comply with the guidelines of how to make sure that the space is sustainable and make sure we don't propagate activities so as to create more debris so that human beings continue exploration of space in the coming days actively,' he said.