IBM And Microsoft Collaborate To Launch Experience Zone In Bengaluru

IBM Consulting and Microsoft Corp. have announced the opening of the IBM-Microsoft Experience Zone in Bengaluru for enterprises to explore how Gen AI, hybrid cloud and other Microsoft products and technologies can help businesses.

At the Experience Zone, organisations can work with IBM Consulting in different technology zones to co-ideate and co-create generative AI-powered solutions that leverage Azure OpenAI Service, Copilot and other Microsoft technologies. The zone also highlights industry solutions for the government, retail and energy sectors.

“We are excited to present our clients with the opportunity to leverage the joint capabilities of IBM Consulting and Microsoft under a single roof and help them unlock the full potential of AI and hybrid cloud across the enterprise,” said Amit Sharma, managing partner, global delivery, IBM Consulting.

Inside the technology stations, organisations can explore business solutions for cloud modernisation, data, analytics and advanced AI, customer relationship management, finance and operations, IoT and edge, and augmented and virtual reality, IBM Consulting said.

The zone will also offer opportunities for organisations to connect with experts and peers who are harnessing generative AI and access industry case studies.