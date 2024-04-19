Hitachi Arm, Sagar Semi Collaborate To Propel Semiconductor Ecosystem In India

Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd. and Sagar Semiconductors Pvt. have signed a memorandum of understanding to conduct joint marketing for high power devices such as IGBTs and SiC, new product development and technology transfer of high voltage diode. The collaboration aims to advance India's semiconductor landscape and contribute to the 'Make-in-India' initiative.

HPSD and Sagar Semi will advance their joint efforts in marketing high-voltage, high-power SiC and IGBT products, with Sagar Semi aiming to augment its offerings in MOSFETs and IGBTs through the collaboration.

The partnership also encompasses development of new products and technologies, with focus on sectors like white goods, energy storage solutions and railways.

Sagar Semi is aiming to set up a manufacturing facility that will produce high-voltage semiconductors, such as high-voltage diodes for the automotive industry. HPSD has agreed to a technical transfer for end-to-end manufacturing of these devices.

HPSD will support Sagar Semi’s study for the project plan, including transferring related technologies and training for Sagar Semi’s team in India and Japan, the company said.

The proposed semiconductor factory will include fabrication and packaging of devices. Additionally, HPSD said that it will consider relocating some of its facilities to India in the future.

"We are very bullish on the Indian semiconductor and power electronics market. We are happy to partner with Sagar Semiconductors to explore various initiatives for the Indian market," said Hirotaka Wakamatsu, head of business development, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd.

The collaboration aims to bolster India's semiconductor and power electronics ecosystem by fostering indigenous manufacturing capabilities, skill development and advancing technological prowess through new product development.

"This collaboration signifies a pivotal moment for the Indian semiconductor landscape. By localising operations and nurturing NPD capabilities, we are taking tangible steps towards self-sufficiency," said Kedar Reddy, managing director, Sagar Semiconductors.