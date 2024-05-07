Hexaware Acquires Softcrylic To Strengthen Data And Analytics Capabilities

Hexaware Technologies, a digital solutions provider, has acquired Softcrylic, a data consulting firm, to strengthen its data and analytics capabilities and offer enterprises a variety of services to drive marketing and customer journeys through data and technology.

By combining Softcrylic's expertise in customer journeys and marketing technology with Hexaware's expertise in engineering and artificial intelligence, the integrated organisation will work to drive business growth through data utilisation. It will help enterprises extend and customise the data journey beyond marketing into multiple lines of business, Hexaware said.

“Softcrylic's deep data capability combined with their marketing analytics expertise will enable us to help our clients unlock the power of their data and drive tangible business outcomes,” said Girish Pai, global head of data and AI at Hexaware.

Softcrylic specialises in tackling data challenges, including data capture, validation, modelling and activation. With multi-tiered marketing stack expertise across Adobe, Google and Salesforce, coupled with engineering capabilities on Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS, Softcrylic helps organisations harness their data and gain insights through advanced data activation techniques.

“Joining forces with Hexaware presents an exciting opportunity to expand our reach and accelerate our growth. We are confident that our combined expertise will create a powerhouse in the data consulting space,” said Softcrylic's Chief Exeuctive Officer John Flavin.