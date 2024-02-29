HCL Tech Partners With Verizon Business To Launch Digital Workplace Experience-As-A-Service

HCL Technologies Ltd. has announced the launch of FlexSpace 5G, a digital workplace experience-as-a-service aimed at providing an efficient and secure workplace experience for global businesses.

HCL Tech has partnered with Verizon Business, integrating the companies’ network and hardware capabilities, to support the workplace experience value chain. HCL Tech said that the offering improves transition to a digital workplace for different categories of employees, including desk, remote, on-the-go, or frontline.

According to HCL Tech, FlexSpace 5G offers experience-as-a-service to support end-to-end device life cycle management. It extends mobility for enterprise users in the hybrid work model, going beyond Wi-Fi.

The improved connectivity is particularly advantageous for certain sectors, including financial services, technology, life sciences, healthcare, telecom, media and entertainment. The service also removes data security worries for users working remotely, HCL Tech said.

“We aim to provide our clients with a fluid, hybrid and sustainable future of work that fosters collaboration, productivity and innovation,” said Rakshit Ghura, senior vice president, HCL Tech.

Jonathan Nikols, Verizon Business, added, “We continue to make significant investments in our network in order to support solutions such as these, which enable employees to work virtually wherever they need to connect, be that in an airport, a client’s office or on the road.”

“Connected devices on our network also provide our customers with additional peace of mind due to the enhanced, built-in security inherent to the Verizon network, a significant improvement over public Wi-Fi,” Nikols added.