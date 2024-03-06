Four In Five Women Believe Hybrid Work Increases Tech Sector Opportunities: Survey

Four in five women believe that remote work has provided greater job opportunities, according to a survey conducted by technology advisory company Ensono.

The Speak Up survey emphasised the role of work flexibility in retaining and advancing women in the tech sector, with 93% reporting improvements in equity and inclusion driven by hybrid work models and expanded learning opportunities, the survey showed.

The survey also found that 97% of the women saw hybrid or in-person roles as beneficial in enhancing work-life balance and stronger colleague relationships.

Ensono surveyed 1,500 full-time women professionals, including those from India, to understand the experiences of women working in the tech industry.

While progress has been made in gender equity in the tech sector, women still face some challenges:

Of the respondents, 73% agreed that they absorbed more responsibilities than their male colleagues after reductions in workforce in 2023.

Twenty-six percent of hybrid and in-person respondents said they have felt uncomfortable or unsafe due to microaggressions or other forms of discrimination with in-person work, up from 20% a year before.

Of the Indian respondents, 62% struggled to balance caregiving responsibilities with in-person work.

“Company leaders need to recognise the benefits of investing in policies that empower women to be present in all aspects of their lives and promote growth opportunities for women that reflect the flexible, hybrid workplace we see today,” said Meredith Graham, chief people officer at Ensono.

Other key findings from the survey include: