Four In Five Women Believe Hybrid Work Increases Tech Sector Opportunities: Survey
Ensono surveyed 1,500 full-time women professionals, including those from India, to understand the experiences of women working in the tech industry.
Four in five women believe that remote work has provided greater job opportunities, according to a survey conducted by technology advisory company Ensono.
The Speak Up survey emphasised the role of work flexibility in retaining and advancing women in the tech sector, with 93% reporting improvements in equity and inclusion driven by hybrid work models and expanded learning opportunities, the survey showed.
The survey also found that 97% of the women saw hybrid or in-person roles as beneficial in enhancing work-life balance and stronger colleague relationships.
While progress has been made in gender equity in the tech sector, women still face some challenges:
Of the respondents, 73% agreed that they absorbed more responsibilities than their male colleagues after reductions in workforce in 2023.
Twenty-six percent of hybrid and in-person respondents said they have felt uncomfortable or unsafe due to microaggressions or other forms of discrimination with in-person work, up from 20% a year before.
Of the Indian respondents, 62% struggled to balance caregiving responsibilities with in-person work.
“Company leaders need to recognise the benefits of investing in policies that empower women to be present in all aspects of their lives and promote growth opportunities for women that reflect the flexible, hybrid workplace we see today,” said Meredith Graham, chief people officer at Ensono.
Other key findings from the survey include:
Generative artificial intelligence offers new career opportunities for women in tech. Over a third of respondents said mostly women lead training and discussions on generative AI at their workplaces. Also, 89% of women in India have female mentors guiding them on generative AI.
Almost one-fifth (19%) of women in tech aim to switch jobs within the next year, highlighting the importance of retaining them. While learning and growth were essential for women in 2022 and 2023, now they seek a stronger voice in decision-making and more flexibility.
Understanding the preferences of Gen Z employees is important for retaining them as they become the majority in the workplace. Only 36% plan to stay at their current company for over two years. Half of them want a more influential role in decision-making, indicating a desire for career advancement. Moreover, 77% of Gen Z employees miss the social aspects of in-person work, the survey found.