Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Offers on iPhone 17, Vivo T4x 5G, And Moto G57 Power

The Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 is set to go live on Jan. 17. The sale will feature reduced prices on several electronic categories, including mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TVs, cameras and audio products, as well as wearables and smart home appliances.

In the run-up to the event, the platform has also revealed teasers highlighting some of the smartphones expected to be listed during the sale.

Currently, the Flipkart Republic Day Sale offers on smartphones can be accessed from the smartphone app.

According to the listed offers, the iPhone 17 will be available for Rs 74,900.

Apple introduced the iPhone 17 with a starting price of Rs 82,900 for the 256GB version, now positioned as the entry-level model. As part of the Republic Day Sale offers, customers can claim an instant cashback of Rs 4,000, reducing the effective price to Rs 74,900.

At the heart of the iPhone 17 is Apple’s A19 chipset, which combines a six-core CPU with a five-core GPU that integrates neural accelerators, alongside a 16-core Neural Engine. Apple says the silicon brings improvements in AI efficiency, memory throughput and raw performance, claiming the device offers a 40 per cent speed uplift over the iPhone 16.

Similarly, the vivo T4x 5G will be available from Rs 14,249.