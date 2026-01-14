Flipkart iPhone 17 Price Drop: Early Bird Deals Ahead Of Republic Day Sale
Flipkart has highlighted a major offer on the recently launched Apple iPhone 17.
Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale 2026 is set to begin in India on Jan. 17, with Flipkart Plus and Black members getting 24-hour early access starting Jan. 16. The sale will feature attractive discounts across electronics categories, and shoppers eyeing an upgrade to the best of smartphones will have ample to look forward to.
Early bird deals are already live on the platform, and Flipkart has highlighted a major offer on the recently launched Apple iPhone 17.
Flipkart iPhone 17 Price Drop
The base 256GB model of the iPhone 17, originally priced at Rs 82,900 upon its September 2025 launch in India, is now available at an effective price of Rs 74,990 on Flipkart. This discounted rate combines a direct price cut, exchange bonuses (for eligible old devices), and additional bank offers.
This early deal makes the current-generation iPhone more accessible ahead of the full sale, where further bank promotions — like instant discounts with HDFC Bank credit cards and easy EMI options — are expected to apply.
iPhone 17: Key Specs And Features
Key specs of the iPhone 17 include a larger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, upgraded Ceramic Shield 2 front protection, and peak brightness reaching up to 3,000 nits.
The iPhone 17 packs a 48MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide, paired with an 18MP Center Stage camera up front. It retains an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The iPhone 17 comes in five colour options: Lavender, Sage Green, Mist Blue, Black, White.