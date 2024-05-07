EMotorad To Set Up World's Largest E-Cycle Manufacturing Facility In Pune

EMotorad has announced plans to set up the world's largest production facility for e-cycles as the startup bets big on demand from domestic and international markets. The facility will be an expansion of the company's existing plant in Pune and will be built in four phases. The first phase of production will start on Aug. 15, with the company saying that it can take the total capacity to over 5 lakh e-cycles annually, a jump from its earlier capacity of around 45,000 vehicles annually.

"Surprisingly, the domestic market has been booming and has played out really well for us," Kunal Gupta, chief executive officer of EMotorad, told NDTV Profit. "We see a 4x demand coming from that."

"Apart from that, the world is open for us. We already export to over 18 countries, and we aim to take that (to) over 72 countries over the next four years," the co-founder said.

Beyond catering to demand for Pune-based firm's own brands, the factory is open to white-labeling products for other countries and companies. The facility is not a simple assembly plant, but rather will manufacture powertrain, a core product of the e-cycle that is a combination of the battery, motor, charger and display, according to Gupta.