Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Mumbai Megapolis Metaverse At Mumbai Tech Week

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the Mumbai Megapolis Metaverse at the Mumbai Tech Week on Tuesday as part of his Maharashtra@75 vision.

The event is hosted by the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai.

The initiative is an endeavour to utilise technology to create an immersive virtual representation of Mumbai Metropolitan Region in the metaverse, offering citizens an opportunity to experience MMR’s infrastructure developments. This experience will be available to people through virtual reality devices across 100 locations, in a phased manner, and the official mobile app and website.

The initiative will provide information to citizens on technology, cost, environmental and other factors, educating them on the efforts made to build long-term sustainable infrastructure.

“Mumbai Megapolis Metaverse will allow citizens to experience the transformation of Mumbai like never before through virtual reality. It’s a testament to our commitment to transparency, allowing every Mumbaikar to witness firsthand the metamorphosis of our city, from current infrastructural developments to urban planning initiatives in collaboration with the BMC,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis cited the example of the 22-km-long Atal Setu bridge, India’s longest sea bridge, “which has reduced the travel time between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from 2 hours to 20 minutes”, he said. The Navi Mumbai International Airport will be ready by the end of 2024, he said.

The immersive experience will offer viewers a glimpse into the future of the city, showcasing ongoing infrastructure developments and envisioning the transformation of MMR by 2025, for which 12 infrastructure projects have been identified.

Projects in the MMR include the Mumbai Coastal Road, which connects Marine Lines in south Mumbai to Kandivali in northern Mumbai; Mumbai Metro Line 3, the first and only fully underground metro system in Mumbai, running between Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ; Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, which has brought Mumbai closer to Navi Mumbai; and Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The Government of Maharashtra has partnered with TEAM to enable this digital twin project, where some of Mumbai’s tech companies joined forces to create the virtual experience.