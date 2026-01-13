Claude Goes Beyond Code, Introduces Cowork For File Editing, Planning, And Automation

The experience is meant to feel less like a back-and-forth chat and more like delegating to a teammate. Users can set a task and Cowork will make a plan and execute it step by step, sharing progress and letting new tasks be queued. Anthropic says Cowork is built on the same foundations as Claude Code, enabling it to take “strings of actions” with minimal hand-holding.

Anthropic is emphasising safety controls alongside autonomy. Cowork can only see the folders and connectors the user explicitly approves, and it asks before taking “significant actions” so the user can steer or stop it.

The company also warns that agents with file access could take destructive actions (including deleting local files) if instructions are unclear, and highlights the industry-wide risk of prompt-injection attacks from malicious web content.