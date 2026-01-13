Apple Partners With Google To Power Siri With Gemini AI: What This Means For Future Of iPhones
Apple believes that this move will help the company to ensure a long-term plan to stay competitive in technology.
Apple and Google have announced a major partnership that will bring Google’s Gemini technology to Apple devices. The deal means Siri and Apple’s Intelligence features will use Google’s systems to improve responses and speed.
"Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology. These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalised Siri coming this year," the companies announced in a joint statement on Monday.
According to a report by Tom’s Guide, Apple believes that this move will help the company to ensure a long-term plan to stay competitive in technology. The update is expected later this year and could change how iPhones work.
While the partnership introduces a new era of smarter iPhones, some fans worry it could increase Apple’s reliance on Google for key technology. Apple will use Google’s Gemini AI models and cloud infrastructure to power the new Siri. After evaluating several options, Apple has decided Gemini provided the best foundation to improve its own Apple Foundation Models.
This marks a bigger step for Apple in broadening its tech advances, nearly a year after it added limited ChatGPT support for Siri. This new partnership shows that Apple is relying more on an outside AI provider instead of building everything in-house.
The Gemini-powered Siri is expected to offer smarter conversations, better understanding of context and improved personalisation based on how users interact with their devices. Google’s latest Gemini model has been garnering a lot of praises for its enhanced features and improved contextual awareness as an AI bot.
Tom’s Guide reported that Apple continues to keep privacy a top priority for its users. These updates are planned to roll out with iOS updates later in 2026.
Apple’s bold move follows as Siri has fallen behind rivals like Google and OpenAI in the AI race. However, using Gemini will allow Apple to speed up improvements instead of waiting years to catch up, the report added.
The deal does come with some perceived disadvantages for Apple as it risks losing control by relying on Google for Siri. Giving up autonomy could create dependence if Gemini outpaces Apple’s customization. Moreover, the introduction of Gemini means Apple will need to work harder to differentiate itself from Android devices.
However, Analyst Carolina Milanesi told the publication that relying on Google’s Gemini doesn’t mean Apple is losing control of Siri. Apple can still create a unique experience using its ecosystem, private cloud and exclusive data.
This is expected to keep Siri distinctive while benefiting from Gemini’s advanced AI capabilities, the analyst noted. The deal shows that Apple focuses on its strengths instead of building everything from scratch.