Apple Partners With Google To Power Siri With Gemini AI: What This Means For Future Of iPhones

Apple and Google have announced a major partnership that will bring Google’s Gemini technology to Apple devices. The deal means Siri and Apple’s Intelligence features will use Google’s systems to improve responses and speed.

"Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology. These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalised Siri coming this year," the companies announced in a joint statement on Monday.

According to a report by Tom’s Guide, Apple believes that this move will help the company to ensure a long-term plan to stay competitive in technology. The update is expected later this year and could change how iPhones work.

While the partnership introduces a new era of smarter iPhones, some fans worry it could increase Apple’s reliance on Google for key technology. Apple will use Google’s Gemini AI models and cloud infrastructure to power the new Siri. After evaluating several options, Apple has decided Gemini provided the best foundation to improve its own Apple Foundation Models.

This marks a bigger step for Apple in broadening its tech advances, nearly a year after it added limited ChatGPT support for Siri. This new partnership shows that Apple is relying more on an outside AI provider instead of building everything in-house.