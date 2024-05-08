Apple Revamps iPads With AI-Focused Pro Model, Bigger Air

Even with sales declining the past two years, the iPad has remained the top-selling tablet globally. Nearly 10 million iPads were sold during the first quarter, according to research firm IDC, giving Apple a market share of 32%. Still, unit sales fell 9% since last year, IDC said. Samsung Electronics Co. came in second, with 22% of the market. Huawei Technologies Co., Lenovo Group Ltd. and Xiaomi Corp. made up the rest of the top five.