Apollo Health Integrates Oracle Cloud ERP To Optimise Financial Operations

Retail healthcare company Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd. has integrated Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning into its financial operations with the objective of optimising them and increasing productivity.

Using Oracle Cloud ERP, the company aims to eliminate manual processes, improve speed and accuracy in reporting, align financial and operational planning, and gain insights to drive better decisions.

Its finance and operations data were dispersed across multiple siloed on-premises applications, making it challenging to get accurate real-time information, the company said.

"Innovating our financial operations through technology is pivotal for sustaining the growth trajectory of our entire organisation," Chief Executive Officer Sriram Iyer said. "By integrating Oracle Cloud ERP into our operations, we aim to fortify our financial infrastructure, ensuring agility and efficiency across their business verticals."

By using the Oracle cloud solution, "we can simplify finance processes, increase business agility and improve business decisions so employees can focus on providing the best care to our customers", Chief Financial Officer Ashish Maheshwari said.