AI Adoption In Sustainability Still Limited Among Indian Organisations: Kyndryl-Microsoft Study

While Indian organisations recognise the potential of artificial intelligence to transform their sustainability posture — through resource optimisation, smarter decision making, and driving innovation — adoption of AI lags.

A study by Kyndryl, in collaboration with Microsoft, shows that despite 58% of organisations reporting strong alignment between technology and sustainability teams, only 31% leverage AI centrally to drive environmental sustainability and informed decisions.

The adoption of agentic AI for sustainability remains nascent in India, with only 9% of organisations piloting or implementing it, and just 1% having fully deployed it, highlighting that autonomous, AI-driven sustainability execution is still in early stages.

“The 2025 Global Sustainability Barometer Study shows that more than half of leading organisations now use predictive AI to anticipate and act on sustainability challenges — rather than just to track and analyse — making forward-looking intelligence central to sustainability strategy,” said Ricardo Davila, GM, Enterprise Partner Solutions, Microsoft.