Adobe Accelerates Data-Driven Personalisation At Scale With Experience Platform Innovations

Adobe has announced new Adobe Experience Cloud solutions to enable brands to unify customer data across their organisation for implementing and deriving value from generative artificial intelligence.

Adobe Experience Platform provides a single view of customers across channels, allowing AI to analyse data and deliver insights in real time, the company said. Brands can then drive activation across marketing channels with applications built on the platform and deliver personalisation.

Adobe said the new releases include an AI Assistant, which provides a conversational interface; federated audience composition, which is designed to help organisations make data residing in enterprise data warehouses actionable; and first-party data activation capabilities in Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform.

“Adobe Experience Platform innovations such as an AI Assistant powered by generative AI enables brands to understand individual customer context and generate tailored omnichannel experiences. This increases productivity and boosts experimentation of new ideas, all while ensuring brands adhere to strict governance and security controls,” said Anjul Bhambhri, senior vice president, Adobe Experience Cloud.

The AI Assistant is aimed at allowing brands to improve productivity of experience practitioners, allow access to extended teams and boost new ideas using generative AI and Generative Experience Models. According to Adobe, the conversational interface can answer technical questions and automate tasks, simulate outcomes and generate new audiences and journeys within applications such as Real-Time CDP, Journey Optimizer and Customer Journey Analytics.

Real-Time CDP Collaboration will enable teams to leverage first-party data and collaborate with trusted partners in a privacy-centric manner. Marketers can discover and reach audiences, activate campaigns and measure advertising effectiveness without the need for third-party cookies, Adobe said.

Adobe will allow organisations to securely leverage data from sources such as Amazon Web Services, Databricks, Google, Microsoft Azure and Snowflake. Identity partners such as Acxiom, Blockgraph, Experian, LiveRamp, Merkle and Unified ID 2.0 will help brands scale their audiences.

Federated Audience Composition will allow brands to make data residing in enterprise data warehouses actionable within customer experience workflows, while minimising the need to move or copy data into Adobe applications. Real-Time CDP and Journey Optimizer will enable practitioners to build audiences, enrich customer profiles, make journey decisions and personalise channel content using data and audiences federated from data warehouses and platforms such as AWS Redshift, Azure Synapse, Databricks SQL, BigQuery and Snowflake, Adobe said.