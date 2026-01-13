Xabi Alonso leaves Real Madrid: Here's All You Need To Know About His Replacement Arbeloa

Arbeloa has been deeply involved in Real Madrid's affairs ever since retiring from football in 2017.

Since 2020, the Spaniard has served as a youth coach within La Fabrica system. He was promoted to the role of head coach of the RM Castilla side last summer.

Arbeloa has been mightily impressive during his time at RM Castilla, playing a key role in the development of some of the academy stars such as Raul Asencio and Gonzalo Garcia.

During his time as coach of Real Madrid's youth squads, Arbeloa has an impressive track record of 28 wins in 47 matches, with a points per game tally of 1.91.

A right-back by trade, Arbeloa's association with Real Madrid extends beyond coaching as he is a two-time Champions League winner with Los Blancos, with almost 250 competitive appearances for the club.

From a managerial standpoint, experts such as Fabrizio Romano suggest Arbeloa may follow in the footsteps of Carlo Ancelotti, focusing more on man-management rather than introducing radical tactical ideas.

His predecessor Xabi Alonso, was notorious for introducing such ideas, some of which did not sit well with the Real Madrid stars.

Arbeloa's first real assignment will come this midweek as Real Madrid takes on Albacete in the Round of 16 of the Copa Del Rey.

As players still ponder what to expect from the new Real Madrid coach, it will be a glorious opportunity for Arbeloa to introduce himself and take charge of the Real Madrid dressing room.