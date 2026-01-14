WPL: Harmanpreet Kaur Crosses 1,000-Run Mark — Check Players With Most Runs

Harmanpreet Kaur has become the second batter to cross the 1,000-run mark in the Women's Premier League. She reached the milestone during the WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday.

The MI captain played a sensational knock of 71 not out in 43 balls to steer her side's successful run-chase of 193. It was Harmanpreet's second half-century in as many games.

Interestingly, the only two batters who have amassed over 1,000 runs in WPL's short history, both have played for Mumbai Indians. The first player to achieve the feat was Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Both Harmanpreet and Nat have almost identical numbers in the league.

Harmanpreet's average in the league is 46.18 while Nat is averaging 45.87. The Indian captain's strike rate is 146.18, while the English all-rounder's strike rate stands at 142.43. Harmanpreet has registered nine fifties, while her teammate has 10 half-centuries to her name. The two batters have been not out seven times each.

Nat and Harmanpreet could be joined by Meg Lanning soon. The Australian legend needs only four more runs to make herself the part of the 1000-run club in WPL.

Lanning's Australian teammate Ellyse Perry is the fourth highest run-getter in the league. But Perry will have to wait to reach the 1000-run mark as she is not playing this season.

Delhi Capital's dashing opener Shafali Varma comes fifth on the list.

Here is a look at the 10 highest-run getters in Women's Premier League.