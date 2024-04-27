Rahul, Hooda Fifties Propel Lucknow Super Giant To 196/5 Against Rajasthan Royals

NDTV ProfitSportsRahul, Hooda Fifties Propel Lucknow Super Giant To 196/5 Against Rajasthan Royals
27 Apr 2024, 10:34 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: IPL website)</p></div>
(Source: IPL website)

Skipper KL Rahul hit a 48-ball 76 while Deepak Hooda made 50 off 31 balls to guide Lucknow Super Giants to a decent 196 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. Sent into bat, LSG rode on 115-run third-wicket stand between Rahul and Hooda to put up a fighting total.

Sandeep Sharma was the most successful bowler for RR, returning with figures of 2/31.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 196 for 5 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 76, Deepak Hooda 50; Sandeep Sharma 2/31).

