Rahul, Hooda Fifties Propel Lucknow Super Giant To 196/5 Against Rajasthan Royals

Skipper KL Rahul hit a 48-ball 76 while Deepak Hooda made 50 off 31 balls to guide Lucknow Super Giants to a decent 196 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. Sent into bat, LSG rode on 115-run third-wicket stand between Rahul and Hooda to put up a fighting total.