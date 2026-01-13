WPL 2026: In-Form Gujarat Giants Take On Defending Champions Mumbai Indians

In-form Gujarat Giants will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Match 6 of the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai today, Jan. 13.

The Giants have won their first two matches of the season. The Ash Gardner-led side defeated UP Warriorz by 10 runs in their season opener and backed that win with a narrow 4-run victory over Delhi Capitals.

In both the wins, Giants' batting has stood out. They scored 207/4 against the Warriorz, which was followed by a score of 209 all-out against DC. While it was Gardner's blistering 65 off 41 that helped Giants to a 200+ total against UPW, Sophie Devine blasted 95 in 42 balls in the match against Delhi. Devine is proving to be a valuable addition to the Giants' squad as she has also picked four wickets across two matches.

MI meanwhile have had an up and down campaign so far. They lost the season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 3 wickets in what was a last-ball finish. The two-time winners bounced back from the loss as they defeated Delhi by a commanding margin of 50 runs.

Overseas bowlers Nicola Carey and Amelia Kerr have proven their mettle in the first two games. The two have picked five wickets each so far. With the likes of Shabnim Ismail and Amanjot Kaur also in the ranks, Mumbai's bowling is looking sharp.

But what will boost MI's confidence heading into tonight's match is the performance of captain Harmanpreet Kaur and star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt with the bat. The duo hammered breathtaking half-centuries against Delhi.

Tonight's match pits Giants' batting prowess against MI's bowling abilities.