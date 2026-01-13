WPL 2026: In-Form Gujarat Giants Take On Defending Champions Mumbai Indians
High-flying Gujarat Giants face defending champions Mumbai Indians in Match 6 of WPL 2026 at DY Patil Stadium. Giants’ explosive batting meets MI’s lethal bowling attack in a crucial contest tonight.
In-form Gujarat Giants will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Match 6 of the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai today, Jan. 13.
The Giants have won their first two matches of the season. The Ash Gardner-led side defeated UP Warriorz by 10 runs in their season opener and backed that win with a narrow 4-run victory over Delhi Capitals.
In both the wins, Giants' batting has stood out. They scored 207/4 against the Warriorz, which was followed by a score of 209 all-out against DC. While it was Gardner's blistering 65 off 41 that helped Giants to a 200+ total against UPW, Sophie Devine blasted 95 in 42 balls in the match against Delhi. Devine is proving to be a valuable addition to the Giants' squad as she has also picked four wickets across two matches.
MI meanwhile have had an up and down campaign so far. They lost the season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 3 wickets in what was a last-ball finish. The two-time winners bounced back from the loss as they defeated Delhi by a commanding margin of 50 runs.
Overseas bowlers Nicola Carey and Amelia Kerr have proven their mettle in the first two games. The two have picked five wickets each so far. With the likes of Shabnim Ismail and Amanjot Kaur also in the ranks, Mumbai's bowling is looking sharp.
But what will boost MI's confidence heading into tonight's match is the performance of captain Harmanpreet Kaur and star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt with the bat. The duo hammered breathtaking half-centuries against Delhi.
Tonight's match pits Giants' batting prowess against MI's bowling abilities.
Pitch:
A batting friendly pitch is expected at the venue tonight.
WPL 2026: MI v GG Playing XIs (Possible)
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (capt), Gerogia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gaywkwad, Renuka Singh.
Mumbai Indians: Amelia Kerr, Gunalan Kamalini (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sanjana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Triveni Vasistha.
MI v GG Head to Head (last five matches)
Mumbai Indians have won all of their last five matches against Gujarat Giants.
Form Guide (last five matches)
Mumbai Indians: W-L-W-W-L
Gujarat Giants: W-W-L-L-W
MI v GG match time and live stream details
The match begins at 7.30 p.m. IST. It will be streamed LIVE on the JioHotstar App and broadcast on the StarSports channel.